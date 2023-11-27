South Carolina town rocked by third earthquake this week

PEAK, S.C. - The U.S. Geological Survey said another earthquake was reported in Peak early Wednesday morning.

The agency said the 2.0-magnitude quake hit 7.5 miles north-northeast of Peak at 1:34 a.m. It had a depth of 4 kilometers.

Peak is between Newberry and Fairfield counties.

Two other earthquakes were reported in this area on Sunday and Monday:

Sunday’s earthquake was detected at around 2:21 a.m. 7.3 miles north of Peak. It had a magnitude of 2.2 and a depth of 4 kilometers.

On Monday, a 1.9 magnitude quake hit the same area at 7 p.m. The USGS said it had a depth of 5 kilometers.

In case you’re worried, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has a tool to help you prepare for quakes.

The division said the new website, Earthquake.SC, is aimed as an interactive website that’s accessible on desktop computers and mobile devices.

Features include a hazard hunt, and a map displaying current and previous earthquakes. It also provides a walkthrough of safety steps of what to do during an earthquake.

