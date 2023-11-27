Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Postal service worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, police say

The postal worker said he was robbed at gunpoint, but surveillance footage told a different story, police said.
By WTVG Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An Ohio postal worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, WTVG reports.

Investigators said Cody James Reardon, 20, made the claims on Saturday.

Several crews responded to the call because of the nature of the allegations, along with a United States Postal Inspection Service Inspector, “in search of the suspect that did not exist,” police said in court documents.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Reardon walking from his U.S. Postal Service van, looking around and then throwing a set of federal postal service keys into a yard, according to investigators.

Police say their investigation revealed the claims were “a ploy in order to get time off of work.”

Reardon faces a fifth-degree felony charge of making false alarms to a law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
One person injured in shooting at Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
Car accident generic
79-year-old killed, passenger injured in Aiken County crash
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County deputies shoot armed suspect in confrontation
Donald Trump makes an appearance at USC-Clemson game with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
Trump makes an appearance at USC-Clemson football game
Missing 17-year-old last seen in Columbia County
Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit shops in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 24,...
Jill Biden says White House decor designed for visitors to see the holidays through a child’s eyes
An Appling 24-year-old driver is blamed in a Columbia County five-car crash that seriously...
Update on Thanksgiving crash in Columbia County
Federal Bureau of Prisons said Federal Correctional Institution Edgefield inmate William Kyle...
Inmate dies at federal prison in Edgefield
FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami....
Retailers are offering discounts on Cyber Monday
The Laurens Police Department is investigating after three goats were killed on a property...
Police investigating after 3 pet goats killed in South Carolina