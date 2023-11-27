Post-holiday travelers rush home to CSRA, find cheaper gas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that Thanksgiving is over, millions of Americans are making a dash for home.

It’s all part of the holiday rush.

Frustrated fliers are up against long lines and packed planes.

For those in the Midwest, snow slowed down airports, causing further delays.

On the ground, about 49 million drivers were expected to hit the road, and experts believe there will be traffic jams across the country.

The good news is that gas prices have kept dropping:

Nationally, the average Monday is $3.25 per gallon, down from $3.31 a week ago.

In Georgia, the average is $2.79 per gallon, down from $2.82 a week ago. In Augusta, it’s even lower, at $2.72, down from $2.74 a week ago.

In South Carolina, the average is $2.91, down from $2.93 a week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average is $2.81, down from $2.86 a week ago.

The Georgia Department of Transportation suspended construction-related lane closures across the state until about 10 p.m. Monday. South Carolina does the same thing on roughly the same schedule.

Just like before Thanksgiving, troopers in both Georgia and South Carolina will be keeping their eyes out for violators.

“The most important thing you can do is watch out for the other driver, right? You cannot predict what somebody else is going to do,” said Georgia State Patrol Capt. Christopher Rodewolt.

In the air

Airlines expected a record number of fliers this Thanksgiving, and most passengers from Augusta were going through Atlanta’s airport either to change planes or to land before driving home the rest of the way.

On Sunday, you could tell it’s truly the world’s busiest airport, with security checkpoint lines stretching to cause a nearly hourlong wait for some.

The airport said it expects 3.6 million passengers overall this travel season.

Last Wednesday, the airport saw its biggest morning rush in history ahead of the holiday, screening more than 32,000 people before 8 a.m. The busiest travel date so far in 2023 was Oct. 6, when more than 100,500 people passed through the airport before schools’ fall break.

By the numbers

Key findings from GasBuddy’s 2023 Thanksgiving travel survey:

19% of respondents said they chose not to travel this year because inflation made fitting travel into their budget difficult.

46% ranked gas prices as the most important factor when choosing a pitstop, compared to convenience/location, which was most important last year.

Over half of respondents, 55% said they will be using a cash-back or loyalty program to save money on gas when they fill up.

Most plan to begin their trip Wednesday or Thursday and leave between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Of those choosing to take a road trip this year, 92% said they also traveled by car for Thanksgiving last year.

39% of Americans said they are more interested in owning an electric vehicle than last year.

Of those more interested in owning an EV, 18- to 29-year-olds saw the most interest at 44%

