Police investigating after 3 pet goats killed in South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department is investigating after three goats were killed on a property within the city limits.

According to officers, the deaths were not a result of an animal attack but what they call “a deliberate and disturbing act of violence against beloved family pets.”

Mady Hastings, Owner of Hastings Corner Farm & Garden, says the three goats were all under 2 years old and named Sunny, Blossom, and Clover.

“They were great pets for us, they did you know light work around the farm, light clearing and providing us with compost. They also did therapies with my youngest son,” she said.

Hastings began the urban farm in Laurens about three years ago and says they have gotten complaints from neighbors about the operation since. She believes the killing of her goats was a targeted attack at her family.

“We’re only hoping to do good and we don’t want something like this to stifle that,” she said.

Laurens PD says the incident happened between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, and the detective bureau has taken over the investigation.

Officers are conducting door-to-door inquiries and looking at surveillance video in the area, and a $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

“You have not broken me, and we are still moving. We are still going and we have faith that we will find out who you are,” said Hastings.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurens Police Department at 864-681-2351.

