New Ellenton man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 22-year-old New Ellenton man has been arrested on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Monday.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, ICAC, investigators and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Secret Service and the New Ellenton Police Department assisted with this investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Jacob Ryan Glosser distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material, according to investigators.

Glosser was arrested on Nov. 21. He is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, officials say.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

