Macaulay Culkin to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

FILE - Macaulay Culkin arrives at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the...
FILE - Macaulay Culkin arrives at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The star known best for the "Home Alone" movies will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Macaulay Culkin is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

“Macaulay Culkin has been a staple in pop culture for decades,” producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ana Martinez said.

Culkin rose to fame with his lead role as Kevin McCallister in “Home Alone” and “Home Alone II: Lost In New York.”

FILE - Macaulay Culkin, star of the movie "Home Alone," is seen in New York, Jan. 5, 1991.
FILE - Macaulay Culkin, star of the movie "Home Alone," is seen in New York, Jan. 5, 1991.(AP Photo/Malcolm Clarke)

Catherine O’Hara and Natasha Lyonne will serve as guest speakers at the ceremony for Culkin.

“He has an extensive trajectory of work but his movie ‘Home Alone’ is one of the most beloved holiday movies known the world over. How fitting that Catherine O’Hara who played Macaulay’s mother in the film is reuniting with her movie son and will be speaking at the ceremony!” Martinez said.

Culkin appeared in other films, including “Party Monster,” “Jacobs Ladder,” “My Girl,” “Richie Rich” and “Saved!” His television credits include “Kings,” “The Jim Gaffigan Show” and “Robot Chicken.” Culkin more recently appeared in the 10th season of “American Horror Story,″ “Dollface” and “The Righteous Gemstones.”

He supports a number of charities, including the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and Stand Up To Cancer.

Culkin’s star will be the 2,765th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website.

