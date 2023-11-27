Local gangs are surging, and they’ve found a surprise funding source

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coming on the heels of a holiday weekend that brought three fatal shootings across the CSRA , the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit is speaking about the rise in crime.

One major thing the deputies wanted to highlight is that gang activity is spiking here – and it’s only going to get worse.

In Augusta alone, investigators have been looking into nine slayings in a few months: two in September, three in October and four in November.

Now investigators are saying these crimes may be tied to many others – even seemingly minor ones like shoplifting and burglary.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Will Rioux is exploring the growing gang problem and talking to experts who can explain it. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

In fact, very few crimes in the CSRA’s major counties are deemed as random.

That’s because deputies say almost all the crimes here, from burglaries to car break-ins to killings, are gang-related.

And the surprise link in it all is something we told you about a few weeks ago: checks being stolen out of public mail drops .

Often checks made out to or from businesses to pay bills, they’re typically made out for thousands of dollars. And these checks have been disappearing from those blue public boxes where you drop your mail at the post office.

It’s a crime that started increasing dramatically just a few months ago in Richmond and Columbia counties.

The criminals change who the check is made out to and then deposit it, often using an automated method like an app.

Now deputies say they’ve learned the scheme is funding a lot of so-called hybrid gangs in our area.

The challenge will be figuring out how to cut these gangs’ money flow.

