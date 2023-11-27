Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Sunny skies this afternoon. Highs below average most of the week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chilly start this morning with temperatures dipping into the 40s. We will warm up into the middle and upper 50s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine!

Mostly sunny afternoons this week with highs in the middle 50s and low 60s. Clear nights will help us drop temperatures drastically overnight. Tuesday morning through Friday morning we can expect to wake up with temperatures near or below freezing!

Next weekend could be off to a wet start as models are showing rain moving in late Friday night and into Saturday!

Keep it here for updates!

