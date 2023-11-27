Cold months stir concerns about 24/7 help for homeless in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the temperature gets lower, concerns are getting higher about the well-being of Augusta’s homeless population.

The need to address homelessness in Augusta is pushing others outside typical leadership to tackle the issue.

Brian Green went before Augusta Commission members a few weeks ago asking for tens of thousands of dollars to start his own program because he didn’t like what he was seeing.

While his bold request was met with a lot of questions on what he was trying to do, the message was clear that Augustans feel not enough is getting done both within either the city government or the homeless task force.

Craig Allison is hearing from those concerned with the well-being of Augusta’s homeless checking on the progress of a homelessness plan that was approved two years ago. Watch for updates all day here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Commissioner Jordan Johnson in the past few months has been pushing the need to revisit a homeless task force plan that was approved back in 2021 .

It highlights city funding to local groups like the Salvation Army, a 24/7 shelter with resources and the need to bring the task force up to the level of a fully funded department.

All of this comes amid a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office initiative to clear homeless trespassers from the Washington Road-Interstate 20 corridor .

With wintry weather kicking in, the need to get people off the streets is being felt on an hourly basis.

But a delay in passing the Garden City’s largest budget in history shows it may be a few more years before anything gets solidified.

