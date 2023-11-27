Christmas tree farm sells big after Thanksgiving week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving weekend is the busiest weekend for Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm. They have at least 8000 trees growing on the property and sell up to 600 hundred trees the weekend after Thanksgiving as people get ready for the holiday season.

“I provide a family experience, not just a tree, you can go anywhere and get a tree. I like for the families to come out here with the bonfire, the hayride, the hot chocolate, popcorn. And that way the the families can have a family time out and get a full experience more so than just a tree,” said Matthew Gay, owner of Gay Christmas Tree Farm.

Families look forward to coming back every year.

“For a long time we didn’t get a real trees, we got fake trees. Started you know having kids, growing the family and thought you know why not start to get a real tree every year and it was just kind of been an ongoing thing for close to a decade now, coming out here the past eight years,” said the Mueller family.

Even though the farm has been open for 22 years, they still get new customers every year.

“Because the other Christmas tree farms in the area are not like this this one,” said the Mueller Family.

As families continue their Christmas traditions, they have the chance to make a new one. Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm donates trees to Fort Eisenhower and gives families the chance to do that too.

“People can sponsor a tree. And I’ve had a Sunday school class sponsor three trees. For $40 they can purchase a tree and just you know make the $40 donation, and there’s a card that they fill out that actually will get attached to the tree so they can write a handwritten note. So when that recipient receives that tree, they’ve got a handwritten note from the Sunday school class or from the individual that purchase or sponsors that tree,” said Gay.

Because there’s no better time to give back to those that give so much.

“That’s just something we can kind of give back to the guys and girls that make sacrifices to be away from their families and all that and it allows me to the freedom to do what I’m doing here today,” he said.

The trees will be donated Thursday morning. If you already have a tree or would like to sponsor a tree contact Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm.

