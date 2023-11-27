Submit Photos/Videos
‘Children are our future’: Toys for Tots in need of more donations

Leftover toys from last year and dozens of empty boxes line the walls.
By Taylor Martin
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving behind us, the countdown to Christmas is on.

Back in October, Toys for Tots started their annual campaign.

When we checked in, they said they were seeing higher needs rather than ‘wants’ on the list.

The Toys for Tots warehouse in Augusta is still full of half-full boxes of toys and empty boxes.

This year, more than 1,200 families applied for toys, but the Dec. 18 deadline for donations is quickly approaching, and they’re still in need of your help.

“I’m praying differently that we do get enough. So we’ll be able to give every child something for Christmas,” said Toys for Tots Augusta Coordinator Anne Woods.

In past years, most applications only requested toys, but this year, more families are asking for clothes, too.

Without clothing donations, some children may not get what they need.

“We’re Toys for Tots, so the only thing I can give them is a toy. The only way I can supply them with clothes and other items is through donations,” said Woods.

Organizers are asking that you take a moment to think about the children who, without you, won’t have anything on Christmas morning.

“Please be mindful that our children are our future, and they need us to show them some love at this point in life,” she said.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Toys for Tots warehouse on 15th Street, at local retailers, in the WRDW Lobby, or online.

Right now, they are in need of children’s clothing of all sizes and toys for children three and up.

