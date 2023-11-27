Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

The area was rocked by an earthquake once again.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday.

According to officials, the earthquake was detected at around 2:21 a.m. five miles northwest of Jenkinsville.

The 2.1-magnitude earthquake was 1.5 kilometers wide and 4.0 kilometers long.

MORE | Trump makes an appearance at USC-Clemson football game

In case you’re worried, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has a tool to help you prepare for quakes.

The division said the new website, Earthquake.SC, is aimed as an interactive website that’s accessible on desktop computers and mobile devices.

Features include a hazard hunt, and a map displaying current and previous earthquakes. It also provides a walkthrough of safety steps of what to do during an earthquake.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
One person injured in shooting at Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
Car accident generic
79-year-old killed, passenger injured in Aiken County crash
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County deputies shoot armed suspect in confrontation
Donald Trump makes an appearance at USC-Clemson game with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
Trump makes an appearance at USC-Clemson football game
Missing 17-year-old last seen in Columbia County
Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing

Latest News

An Appling 24-year-old driver is blamed in a Columbia County five-car crash that seriously...
Update on Thanksgiving crash in Columbia County
Federal Bureau of Prisons said Federal Correctional Institution Edgefield inmate William Kyle...
Inmate dies at federal prison in Edgefield
The Laurens Police Department is investigating after three goats were killed on a property...
Police investigating after 3 pet goats killed in South Carolina
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were a global power couple – and best friends