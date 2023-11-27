Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday.
According to officials, the earthquake was detected at around 2:21 a.m. five miles northwest of Jenkinsville.
The 2.1-magnitude earthquake was 1.5 kilometers wide and 4.0 kilometers long.
In case you’re worried, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has a tool to help you prepare for quakes.
The division said the new website, Earthquake.SC, is aimed as an interactive website that’s accessible on desktop computers and mobile devices.
Features include a hazard hunt, and a map displaying current and previous earthquakes. It also provides a walkthrough of safety steps of what to do during an earthquake.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.