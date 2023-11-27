In Aiken, sense of security drifts away with each shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second shooting at the Walmart on Whiskey Road has raised concern among neighbors in Aiken.

A person was injured in Sunday’s shooting at the same Walmart where a 13-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in June .

The latest shooting happened during an altercation in the parking lot, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Witnesses told deputies the suspects shot into a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. and the victim’s vehicle fled. The victim showed up later at Aiken Regional Medical Center with a wound that wasn’t life-threatening.

Some Aiken mothers are concerned about safety after the shooting in the middle of the afternoon.

People say their sense of security is slowly drifting away with every shooting.

Laura Kanagy said the Walmart on Whiskey Road is the store she went to for everything growing up.

“That was the Walmart. We got prescriptions there, picked up dinner, and went shopping. Everything came from that Walmart,” said Kanagy.

The shooting came three days after another shooting in Aiken that claimed the life of a driver at Park Avenue at Fairfield Street. It was one of a string of shootings that claimed three lives across the CSRA over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

With Sunday’s most recent shooting, Kanagy said things are changing.

“Almost everybody in Aiken has to go to Walmart, but you have to fear for your life now just to buy your milk,” said Kanagy.

There have been two shootings within six months.

One inside the store seriously injured 13-year-old Ashton Rickard in June , an outpouring of support from the community . A suspect was quickly arrested .

“We shouldn’t have to be scared just to provide for our family,” Kanagy said.

She’s not alone. An anonymous mother said she left the store just 30 minutes before the shooting started Sunday afternoon.

“We had just left the Whiskey Road Walmart and pulled into our driveway when I opened up Facebook and found out that there was a shooting. We were right there with the kids. It just happened,” said the mom.

With her own three kids, Kanagy said she’s a regular in Walmart.

“I have to go every week. We have to get groceries for school and to carry us through until the next week,” said Kanagy.

She’s always careful about watching the clock.

“When the sun went down, I never went out, but apparently at 4:30 or 5 o’clock when the sun’s still out, it’s not safe anymore,” said Kanagy.

She wants her kids to know how things can change in the blink of an eye.

“I have to be careful. I don’t want to scare them. I don’t want them to be afraid of their own shadow. But realistically, they need to be aware of their surroundings. They need to know what could happen and pay attention,” she said.

Walmart did release a statement: “While we don’t publicly discuss security measures we take in our stores or parking lots ... the safety of our associates and customers is our top priority.”

HOW TO HELP:

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/offices/public-safety/crime-tip/

A cellphone was dropped by one of the suspects and taken into evidence, according to the police report.

Deputies searched the scene and did not find the suspects.

Security footage shows three suspects standing at the back of the store talking 10 minutes before the shooting, the report states.

Two of the suspects were wearing black plants, black hoodies, and white sneakers. Officials say they had long black dreads and around 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall.

The third suspect was wearing black pants, white shoes and a multi-colored hoodie. He is described as being between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 5 feet 11 inches tall.

After a few minutes of talking, they left through the front of the store, the report states.

Officials say the suspect wearing the bright hoodie walked to a Kia. He could be seen talking to someone at the driver’s door before there was “what appeared to be a struggle at the driver’s door,” the report states.

The other two suspects then ran to the back of the Kia, officials say.

One of the suspects in a black hoodie raised a pistol and moved toward the passenger side, where it looked like he fired one shot, the report said.

The suspect at the driver’s door backed away and fired toward the driver, according to the report.

Officials say the suspects then walked toward a silver Ford Fusion. One of the suspects in a black hoodie ran back toward the victim’s vehicle, picked something off the ground, and then returned to the Ford.

The two wearing black hoodies got into the Ford Fusion and turned south on Whiskey Road. The third suspect fled on foot toward Burger King.

No shell casings were found on the scene.

Officers located the Kia parked on Coralberry Park with a bullet hole through the back driver-side window, the report states.

