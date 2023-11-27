Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken City Council to meet for mayor’s transfer of power

Teddy Milner and Rick Osbon
By Nick Viland
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - During Monday’s Aiken City Council meeting, a new mayor will be sworn in.

Teddy Milner will take over for current Mayor Rick Osbon. Milner beat Osbon in the Aiken Republican primary by 14 votes. She told News 12 she was relieved to see it was official and she would be the next mayor of Aiken.

Osbon has been mayor since 2015, and Milner will become the city’s fourth mayor in the last 66 years. She’ll also be the first-ever female mayor of the city of Aiken.

Milner was present at the meeting on November 13.

She’s also been preparing to take over by having meetings with individual departments to better learn their roles.

