4-year-old dies after shooting himself with unsecured gun

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 4-year-old boy died about two weeks after shooting himself with an unsecured gun, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Zykee Ryans died Saturday at Wellstar MCG.

The shooting incident occurred Nov. 12 at Ryans’ residence.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Brittany Ryans, 35, was previously arrested on five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and Ladarion Christopher Ryans, 19, is being sought on the same charges, according to deputies.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of Murphy Road, where deputies were called to investigate a report of a 4-year-old with a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound.

From left: Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Christopher Ryans (Contributed)

Upon arrival, deputies found the boy with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Brittany Ryans, has a criminal history, according to court records. She was charged in 2018 with one count of deprivation of a minor and six counts of contributing to the deprivation of a minor and sentenced to a combination of confinement and probation.

Deputies, meanwhile, are looking for Ladarion Christopher Ryans, who’s described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. Authorities also released a photo.

He’s wanted on five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Investigator Ananias Reese or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

