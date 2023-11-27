2 more teens arrested in slaying of Thomson 14-year-old boy

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two more teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Thomson 14-year-old, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

The victim, Jonathan Johnson, 14, died Nov. 18 at 11:31 a.m. after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in the 500 block of Anderson Avenue .

Rashawn Coleman, age 15, and Radarius Coleman, age 14, both of Valdosta, were arrested Friday and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and gang charges. They were taken to the Thomasville Youth Detention Center where they are currently being held, according to GBI.

Previously arrested a week earlier were Dequadrez Walker, 18, and Camerin McNair, 15. They’re charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and gang offenses, according to authorities.

Teyiceazhia Williams, 16, was also arrested and charged with felony murder for her involvement.

Walker was taken to McDuffie County jail and McNair was taken to the Augusta Youth Detention Center.

Dequadrez Walker (Contributed)

The shooting has shaken the community and horrified neighbors, who say they’ve seen an increase in violence in the past two or three years .

“We got too many young children losing their lives to gun violence. And I’ve lived here for 57 years. And this has been the worst that I’ve ever seen McDuffie County since I’ve been here, 57 years,” Sabrina Hester told News 12 just after the shooting.

And Thjomson’s mayor elect, Benji Cranford, says he’s hurt by the news.

“I am keeping the family and all of Thomson’s youth in my prayers,” he said. “You don’t have the be an elected official to be disappointed with this news. All of Thomson is hurting due to this senseless crime. I promise when my administration is sworn in, the youth will be on our priority list.”

