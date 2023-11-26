‘Your money stays local’ Soul City holds third annual Small Business Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Soul City held their third annual Small Business Saturday in Downtown Augusta.

Each year they have offered different perks to get people to join in.

This year the first 200 people received a free bag.

People had the chance to enter into a raffle each time they made a purchase from the 14 participating stores, with baskets that each of the businesses donated.

“It’s really important to plan big events like this, to get the awareness out about what is in your hometown. A lot of times people walk by the same store over and over again, and they never take the venture inside. This way we’re kind of rewarding them for going in the stores, checking it out and seeing what’s around,” said John Porter, Downtown Soul City Director.

As downtown grows, locals are excited to support small businesses.

“We just want our city to like, grow and thrive and put our money here instead of in like a big box store. You know, like, I don’t want to shop at Walmart,” said Christina Watson, who was shopping on Small Business Saturday.

Because the people you are supporting, might even be your next door neighbor.

“Your money stays local, your money goes to helping people who pretty much are your neighbors, you know, and they appreciate that so much. They’re willing to make those connections with you, they’re willing to help you and guide you. Whereas, you know, the big box stores, you click a button, and it’s done, you know. So there’s a lot more of a personal touch,” said Porter.

Alexia Gonzalez opened a new business downtown this month called Earth Pantry, Augusta’s first zero waste refill store. She says Small Business Saturday exceeded her expectations.

“Today has been incredible. I haven’t seen this many people, this many sales, and everyone’s smiling, everyone’s loving it,” said Gonzalez.

Hoping that people will come back and support Earth Pantry and other businesses.

“Every business owner has made their business with work and with love. So just getting a gift for your loved ones from the big box store, like it means something. But when you get it from like a small business, there’s even more behind it, like more love was made into the product and then it was given with love by your choice as well. So it just means so much more,” she said.

Soul City is hoping to expand Small Business Saturday. Last year they had 6 businesses and this year they had 14, hoping to add more every year.

