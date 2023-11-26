With latest crash, pedestrian death toll keeps rising in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another pedestrian has been killed in an Augusta accident, one of several in recent weeks on roadways that are hotspots for pedestrian deaths.

This latest incident happened Friday night.

Carl Johnson, 76, of the 1100 block of Piney Grove Road, was struck by a vehicle in the 4700 block of Mike Padgett Highway. Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:50 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Mike Padgett Highway is one of three hotspots for the more than 55 pedestrian deaths since 2018 in Richmond County. The other trouble areas are Gordon Highway and Peach Orchard Road.

There have been a few pedestrian deaths in recent weeks on those thoroughfares.

On the evening of Nov. 16, Tabitha Grooms, 43, was fatally hit by a vehicle in the 1600 block of Gordon Highway.

Just three days earlier, a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Mike Padgett Highway at Phinizy Road .

And these deaths followed a particularly deadly pair of weekends in mid-October that claimed four pedestrians’ lives .

2020 was the highest year for pedestrian deaths here, but we’re on track to surpass that.

And it’s not just a problem here. Pedestrian deaths are on an upswing nationwide.

According to a national report by the Governors Highway Safety Association, more than 7,500 people walking were struck and killed by automobiles in 2022, the highest number since 1981. The spike was attributed in part to an increase in larger vehicles such as SUVs and pickup trucks on the road.

And the accidents may increase as the weather gets colder.

A new study released a few days ago found every state outside of Iowa has seen an increase in the percentage of fatal crashes involving pedestrians in the winter months in recent years.

The study found Georgia ranks No. 6 in the increase of pedestrian deaths during winter, seeing a 4.3% jump.

The LendingTree study analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.

