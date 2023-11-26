Submit Photos/Videos
Trump makes an appearance at U.S.C. vs Clemson game

By WRDW
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former President Donald Trump showed up at Williams-Brice Field for the rivalry game between the Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers.

The former president was invited by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Trump and McMaster were on the field at halftime for the Palmetto Bowl.

The University of South Carolina is presidential hopeful and former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley’s, alma mater. Trump claimed he has the support of multiple South Carolina legislatures.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

