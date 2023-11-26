Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He says he plans to use some of the money to travel and then save the rest.(Source: Michigan Lottery via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lucky mistake led to a big payday for an Illinois man who won $25,000 a year for life while visiting his favorite Michigan restaurant.

Michael Sopejstal, 60, says he has a favorite restaurant he likes to eat at in Michigan, so every few weeks, he makes the drive from his home in Illinois. He also makes sure to buy a Lucky for Life lottery ticket.

Usually, Sopejstal buys 10 or 20 chances, but in September, the gas station clerk accidentally gave him 10 chances on each ticket – and that mistake paid off.

Sopejstal won $25,000 a year for life after matching five of the numbers on his draw.

“I immediately started thinking about all the things I could do with the money,” he told the Michigan Lottery. “It was an amazing feeling!”

Sopejstal recently cashed in his ticket and opted for the one-time lump payment, which gets him $390,000. He says he plans to use some of the money to travel and then save the rest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
8 die in Ga. Thanksgiving crashes, including 5 in 1 wreck
Augusta crime
Lethal holiday: Augusta shooting brings death toll to 3
An assortment of gift cards
FBI officials in Georgia warn of holiday gift card scams
Demarion Miller, 19, and Chaz Kelly, 17
2 suspects wanted in Augusta aggravated assault, robbery
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident

Latest News

Clemson wins over USC in Columbia
Soul City holds 3rd annual Small Business Saturday.
‘Your money stays local’ Soul City holds third annual Small Business Saturday
Former President Trump and Gov. McMaster greet the Palmetto Bowl crowd
Trump makes an appearance at U.S.C. vs Clemson game
Rain to close the weekend 11/25