Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department has canceled an alert for a teenager who’d been missing.

On Sunday, the Grovetown Police Department’s Facebook page posted a missing-person report for 17-year-old Aleah Dunn.

The post says Dunn had last been seen in the Lory Lane area.

By late Sunday, she’d been found safe, authorities said.

