Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing

Missing 17-year-old last seen in Columbia County
Missing 17-year-old last seen in Columbia County(Grovetown Police Department)
By Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department has canceled an alert for a teenager who’d been missing.

On Sunday, the Grovetown Police Department’s Facebook page posted a missing-person report for 17-year-old Aleah Dunn.

The post says Dunn had last been seen in the Lory Lane area.

By late Sunday, she’d been found safe, authorities said.

