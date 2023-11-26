Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown PD searching for missing teen

Missing 17-year-old last seen in Columbia County
Missing 17-year-old last seen in Columbia County(Grovetown Police Department)
By Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is searching for a missing teen who could still be in Columbia County.

On Sunday, November 26, the Grovetown Police Department’s Facebook page posted a missing persons report for 17-year-old Aleah Dunn.

The post says Dunn was last seen in the Lory Lane area, but has connections around Columbia County and may be in the Harlem area.

If you have any information on her location, the police department is saying you can remain anonymous but to call their dispatch line at 706-863-1212.

