Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Clemson tops South Carolina in 2023 Palmetto Bowl

By Daniel Booth
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every time South Carolina and Clemson face-off, there’s always more on the line than just bragging rights.

After the Gamecocks pulled off the upset in Death Valley last season, the Tigers came into Saturday nights contest looking for revenge, with the game switching locations to Williams-Brice Stadium.

Clemson took full advantage of two South Carolina turnovers in the first minute of the game, and road that momentum to win, 16-7.

The Gamecocks defense helped them stay in it, but by only scoring seven points, the Tigers were able to win this game without scoring an offensive touchdown.

The Gamecocks finished their season with a 5-7 record, which means they are one win short of being eligible to play in a bowl game.

This is the first time the Gamecocks will not be going bowling, under the leadership of Head Coach Shane Beamer took over the program.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
8 die in Ga. Thanksgiving crashes, including 5 in 1 wreck
Augusta crime
Lethal holiday: Augusta shooting brings death toll to 3
An assortment of gift cards
FBI officials in Georgia warn of holiday gift card scams
Demarion Miller, 19, and Chaz Kelly, 17
2 suspects wanted in Augusta aggravated assault, robbery
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident

Latest News

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college...
Bulldawgs keep the streak alive with win over Yellowjackets
Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores
Under the Lights three sponsor image
Watch: Under the Lights | Week 15 highlights