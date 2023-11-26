Clemson tops South Carolina in 2023 Palmetto Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every time South Carolina and Clemson face-off, there’s always more on the line than just bragging rights.

After the Gamecocks pulled off the upset in Death Valley last season, the Tigers came into Saturday nights contest looking for revenge, with the game switching locations to Williams-Brice Stadium.

Clemson took full advantage of two South Carolina turnovers in the first minute of the game, and road that momentum to win, 16-7.

The Gamecocks defense helped them stay in it, but by only scoring seven points, the Tigers were able to win this game without scoring an offensive touchdown.

The Gamecocks finished their season with a 5-7 record, which means they are one win short of being eligible to play in a bowl game.

This is the first time the Gamecocks will not be going bowling, under the leadership of Head Coach Shane Beamer took over the program.

