Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bulldawgs keep the streak alive with win over Yellowjackets

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of Georgia kept their undefeated streak alive with another win over in-state rival, Georgia Tech.

The game finished close with a final score 31 - 23, a few of the Bulldawgs starters were out ahead of the before the first snap including Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers.

News 12′s Alyssa Lyons has the breakdown from the game in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
8 die in Ga. Thanksgiving crashes, including 5 in 1 wreck
Augusta crime
Lethal holiday: Augusta shooting brings death toll to 3
An assortment of gift cards
FBI officials in Georgia warn of holiday gift card scams
Demarion Miller, 19, and Chaz Kelly, 17
2 suspects wanted in Augusta aggravated assault, robbery
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident

Latest News

Clemson beats USC in Columbia
Clemson tops South Carolina in 2023 Palmetto Bowl
Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores
Under the Lights three sponsor image
Watch: Under the Lights | Week 15 highlights