Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bond denied in murder of Ga. Subway worker over mayo on sandwich

The public safety sector -- police, fire, EMS, corrections -- takes one of the biggest hits in...
The public safety sector -- police, fire, EMS, corrections -- takes one of the biggest hits in the mayor’s list of proposed cuts.(WAVE 3 News)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Superior Court has denied bond for a man charged with the murder and aggravated assault of two Subway employees in Atlanta, according to a court document.

The incident happened in June 2022 after 36-year-old Melvin Williams reportedly became upset over the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich.

MORE | Lethal holiday: Augusta shooting brings death total to 3

Family members and the Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 26-year-old Brittany Macon. The other victim, a 24-year-old woman, was hospitalized, police said.

Bond was denied after a judge ruled Williams posed a “significant risk” of committing a felony before trial.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
8 die in Ga. Thanksgiving crashes, including 5 in 1 wreck
Augusta crime
Lethal holiday: Augusta shooting brings death total to 3
Car accident generic
79-year-old killed, passenger injured in Aiken County crash
An assortment of gift cards
FBI officials in Georgia warn of holiday gift card scams
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County deputies shoot armed suspect in confrontation

Latest News

Aiken DPS responds to ‘shots fired’ call at Whiskey Road Walmart
Missing 17-year-old last seen in Columbia County
Grovetown police searching for missing teenager
police lights generic
Remembering the victims: Here’s who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County deputies shoot armed suspect in confrontation