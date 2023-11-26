Aiken DPS responds to ‘shots fired’ call at Whiskey Road Walmart

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a call of shots fired at the Walmart on Whiskey Road.

On Sunday, November 26, the City of Aiken Department of Public Safety posted to their Facebook just after 5:30 p.m. saying they responded to a call of shots fired.

They say the call reports shots from the Walmart off of Whiskey Road but the incident is still under investigation.

While their Facebook page says there’s no threat to the public at this time, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

