Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken County deputies shoot armed suspect in confrontation

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct an investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

Around 1:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Depot Avenue Northeast in Salley to investigate a suspect armed with a shotgun.

MORE | 79-year-old killed, passenger injured in Aiken County crash

The 911 caller reported that the suspect showed up armed at her home and left.

Responding deputies said they searched the area where they found the suspect walking with the firearm.

After finding the suspect, he refused to put down his shotgun and continued to walk away, deputies said.

Later during contact with the suspect, he put down the shotgun and placed one hand behind his back into his waistband where he continued to refuse commands from deputies, according to authorities.

After being struck with a beanbag round, the suspect pointed a handgun at deputies and fired, authorities said.

Deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect.

MORE | Victim ID’d in early morning Thanksgiving shooting in Aiken

After being taken into custody, deputies rendered aid until Aiken County emergency medical crews arrived.

The suspect was stable and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No deputies were injured.

This investigation is being handled by SLED.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
8 die in Ga. Thanksgiving crashes, including 5 in 1 wreck
Augusta crime
Lethal holiday: Augusta shooting brings death total to 3
An assortment of gift cards
FBI officials in Georgia warn of holiday gift card scams
Car accident generic
79-year-old killed, passenger injured in Aiken County crash
Demarion Miller, 19, and Chaz Kelly, 17
2 suspects wanted in Augusta aggravated assault, robbery

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
With latest crash, pedestrian death toll keeps rising in Augusta
Augusta crime
Lethal holiday: Augusta shooting brings death total to 3
Clemson wins over USC in Columbia
Soul City holds 3rd annual Small Business Saturday.
‘Your money stays local’: Soul City holds third annual Small Business Saturday