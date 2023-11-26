Aiken County deputies shoot armed suspect in confrontation

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct an investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

Around 1:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Depot Avenue Northeast in Salley to investigate a suspect armed with a shotgun.

The 911 caller reported that the suspect showed up armed at her home and left.

Responding deputies said they searched the area where they found the suspect walking with the firearm.

After finding the suspect, he refused to put down his shotgun and continued to walk away, deputies said.

Later during contact with the suspect, he put down the shotgun and placed one hand behind his back into his waistband where he continued to refuse commands from deputies, according to authorities.

After being struck with a beanbag round, the suspect pointed a handgun at deputies and fired, authorities said.

Deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect.

After being taken into custody, deputies rendered aid until Aiken County emergency medical crews arrived.

The suspect was stable and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No deputies were injured.

This investigation is being handled by SLED.

