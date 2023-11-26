Submit Photos/Videos
79-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash, passenger injured

By Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 79-year-old is dead and one person is injured following a single-vehicle crash in Aiken County, Saturday evening.

On Saturday, November 25, at 4:39 p.m. the Aiken County Coroner’s Office says a fatal accident happened in the 3000 block of Wagener Road near Holcomb Road.

They say the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on Wagener Road when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

Coroner Darryl Ables says the driver, identified as 79-year-old Samuel Green, died at the scene but another passenger in the vehicle was transported to Wellstar MCG, and their condition is unknown.

Ables says Green will be autopsied in Newberry.

While the Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation, stick with News 12 as we continue to learn more about this incident.

