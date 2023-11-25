Swainsboro wins state quarterfinals against Elbert County

ELBERTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the Georgia High School Association, the Swainsboro Tigers are back in the class 1A division one state quarterfinals for the third year in a row.

We drove out to Elbert County to break down the Tiger’s showdown against the Blue Devils.

This battle was as hardnosed as the Granite Bowl they played in.

Swainsboro kept their first drive alive, narrowly escaping a 3 and out, and the Tigers got on the board first and tacked on two.

They got to enjoy it for four minutes. That’s when Elbert County worked through their line and crossed one of their own.

The next drive for the Tigers didn’t last as long. Blue Devils knocked the ball out of Jordon Williams’ hands, and it was Elbert’s ball at the 41-yard line. Just like that their two-point lead now becomes a six-point deficit.

It felt like a bit of a roadblock for the Tigers. It’s a good thing they have a bulldozer, Qindaruis Brown, that got them even to start the second quarter at 14 a piece.

Swainsboro took the lead and won 34 to 28.

