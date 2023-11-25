Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Lethal holiday: Augusta shooting brings death toll to 3

By Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after an Augusta shooting – the latest on a string of killings across the CSRA during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

At 4:21 a.m. Saturday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of Blackstone Street West to investigate a report of gunshots.

MORE | 8 die in Ga. Thanksgiving crashes, including 5 in 1 wreck

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim who was dead with at least one gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

The slaying followed a deadly shooting Friday in Sandersville and one before dawn on Thanksgiving in Aiken.

In Sandersville

At 1:30 a.m. Friday, Sandersville police responded to the 478 Loft Event Center on Highway 15 to investigate a shooting.

Authorities believe there was a fight inside the center that resulted in a shooting.

Just after 9 p.m., Xzavious Wicker, 27, turned himself in at the Washington Could jail, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Wicker is held on charges including felony murder, aggravated assault, malice murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

In Aiken

Around 1:49 a.m., Thursday, 34-year-old Ty’Netrum J. Smoakes, of Fairfax, S.C, was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was in the driver seat of a Toyota Camry that had crashed into a tree on Park Avenue at Fairfield Street.

Smoakes was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, where he was pronounced dead. He will be autopsied in Newberry.

Deadly outbreak of crime

The shooting is among an outbreak of violent crimes that’s claimed more than 100 lives in the past year and a half across the CSRA. Cities large and small have been affected on both sides of the Savannah River.

As the largest city in the region, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

Authorities have blamed much of the problems on gangs. Many of the victims and suspects have been young men.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
8 die in Ga. Thanksgiving crashes, including 5 in 1 wreck
Crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23, and victims were possibly trapped at the...
Deputy injured in Martinez multi-car crash; 1 driver arrested
An assortment of gift cards
FBI officials in Georgia warn of holiday gift card scams
Aiken crime
Victim ID’d in early morning Thanksgiving shooting in Aiken
Shoppers got up early for deals when Academy Sports + Outdoors opened at 5 a.m. on Black Friday...
Some in CSRA still pull all-nighters for Black Friday deals

Latest News

Watch: Under the Lights | Week 15 highlights
Swainsboro wins state quarterfinals against Elbert County
Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores