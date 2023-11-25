Downtown Soul City Returns for 3rd annual Small Business Saturday crawl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every year Downtown Soul City returns, giving small businesses the opportunity to get creative in getting customers.

This year, businesses participating will be doing special giveaways, crafts, and discounts to enhance your downtown shopping experience on Small Business Saturday.

For sisters Dani and Brianne of Freshwater Design Co., they’ve been open every year for the Small Business Saturday crawl, but year three is much different.

“It has been a tough year, and we know many other small business owners are struggling this year. So it means a lot to us,” said owner Dani Harmadi.

Next door at Earth Pantry, Alexa Gonzalez is gearing up for her first “crawl” as a small business owner.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to make a mini hot chocolate when they stop in.

“I’m a little nervous. I called my family in to help so I wouldn’t be fully alone. But I think I’ve heard it’s like the Black Friday of downtown, so it just gets crazy,” she said.

Business owners are hoping after you shop Black Friday sales, you won’t forget about the family-owned stores right in your backyard.

Owner of Field Botanicals, Jennifer Tinsley, said: “You also get an experience when you shop local. You don’t just sit at your house and stress shop and, you know, impulse buy things that are on sale. You actually get to experience your community.”

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 60 million shoppers will shop small on this year’s Small Business Saturday.

Locally, these owners are hoping you see the power in your dollar.

Harmadi said: “You’re literally supporting our jobs and the girls that we employ, their jobs as well.”

So, when you’re out getting gifts for loved ones this holiday season, think big and shop small.

Gonzalez said: “I’d love to see more and more people start supporting local and kind of bringing it back to the old ways, the way it used to be.”

The Small Business Saturday Crawl kicks off at 10 a.m. at Augusta & Co. on 1010 Broad Street, where the first 200 shoppers will receive complimentary locally designed canvas totes and Crawl maps.

Crawl participants can receive a custom button with purchase at each sponsoring merchant.

Each of the sponsoring merchants is also donating a gift basket valued at more than $50 for the drawing, with a total of 14 gift baskets in all. Participants can enter to win with each purchase at a store on the crawl.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.