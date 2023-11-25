Submit Photos/Videos
2 wanted in connection to aggravated assault, robbery in Augusta

Demarion Miller, 19, and Chaz Kelly, 17
Demarion Miller, 19, and Chaz Kelly, 17(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sherriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for two teens who are wanted in connection to an aggravated assault and robbery by snatching case in Augusta.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Nov. 19 on the 1800 block of Marvin Griffin Road.

Chaz Kelly, 17, and Demarion Miller, 19, are considered armed and dangerous.

Kelly is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Miller is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall and weights 135 pounds.

Both are known to frequent the Apple Valley and Jennings Homes areas.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Kelly and Miller, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

