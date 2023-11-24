Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. officials help you make the most of charitable donations

Each year, Americans collectively donate hundreds of billions of dollars to charity, with much of that giving coming during the holiday season.
By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
When people donate to a charity, it’s likely because they support the work the organization does.

But Secretary of State Mark Hammond cautions South Carolinians that some charities may give more than half their money to professional fundraisers – leaving only a small amount for their actual programs and services.

That’s not the case with one Aiken group that made his list of nonprofits that demonstrate good stewardship.

GIVING BACK:

The Aiken Center for the Arts made Hammond’s annual “Angels” list, with 84.4% of its money going toward programs and services.

He puts together the “Angels” list to help people prioritize their donations.

“South Carolina is a very charitable state. We rank in the top half of the country when it comes to charitable giving. … We want them to get the most for their money that they’re giving to these organizations,” he said.

Hammond recommends anyone in the giving spirit do their research before they open their wallets.

People can look up organizations through the Secretary of State’s public database to find out how their donations are being spent.

New this year – this information is also available through the free “Give Smart SC” app.

Each year, Hammond’s office recognizes South Carolina organizations as “Angels” that make the most of their money.

Also on the list was the Troop Appreciation Foundation, a Midlands-based organization that serves veterans and active-duty service members, was among them – putting about 94% of its money toward programs and services.

“We could not have the events we have, we could not send soldiers home for Christmas, if it were not for some for the big companies and individuals that live in South Carolina, that reach in their pockets and pull out some money and help us in terms of funding these events,” said Michael Glover from the foundation.

People can also call or email Hammond’s Division of Public Charities to learn more about an organization before they donate.

If people have concerns about a charitable organization, they can file an online, confidential complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office.

