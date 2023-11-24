S.C. Baptist Convention joins calls for judicial reform

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention announced that leaders recently passed a resolution calling for lawmakers to change how the state selects its judges.

Right now, South Carolina is just one of two states where the Legislature elects the state’s judges without input from the executive branch. By next February, a new committee formed to examine the process is expected to issue recommendations on whether South Carolina should change its judicial selection process and, if so, how.

“We’ve been hearing from a lot of South Carolina Baptists that are concerned about the way they will elect judges in South Carolina,” said Tony Beam from the convention.

The convention currently is made up of over 2100 churches and 490,000 members.

“Judicial reform affects everyone, not just those in the criminal justice arena,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said In response to the resolution. “I’m encouraged to see faith leaders in South Carolina take an interest in such an important issue. By working together, we can bring accountability and transparency to how we select judges.”

It’s a matter that’s under consideration by lawmakers, who discussed it earlier this month .

They heard from the South Carolina Supreme Court’s next chief justice, John Kittredge, who said the current system has produced good judges but signaled support for giving the governor a greater role in judicial selection.

That might include allowing the governor to appoint people to the panel that screens judicial candidates before the General Assembly elects them.

“Allowing the governor, the executive branch, to have some say in the appointment process is a healthy thing,” he said.

