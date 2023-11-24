Submit Photos/Videos
President to attend Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service in Georgia

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the White House, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Atlanta on Tuesday to attend a memorial service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter died Sunday at the age of 96. She had been diagnosed with dementia in May and entered hospice care Friday. Her husband, former president Jimmy Carter, has been in hospice care since February.

Starting Monday, a number of ceremonies will be held across the state leading up to her funeral service in Plains on Wednesday.

Rosalynn Carter will lie in repose at the Carter Center on Monday. Public viewing will be available from 6-10 p.m.

A tribute service for invited guests will be held at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Carter will be laid to rest on Wednesday at the Carter family residence in Plains following a private ceremony.

The White House also said Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will also attend the service.

