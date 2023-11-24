Submit Photos/Videos
Pedestrian sent to hospital after crash on Deans Bridge Road

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:41 p.m., deputies responded to the 2800 block of Deans Bridge Road for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman in the roadway.

As of 8:05 p.m., officials say deputies are speaking to the driver who remained on the scene.

The sheriff’s office says no further information is available.

