Pedestrian sent to hospital after crash on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:41 p.m., deputies responded to the 2800 block of Deans Bridge Road for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman in the roadway.

As of 8:05 p.m., officials say deputies are speaking to the driver who remained on the scene.

The sheriff’s office says no further information is available.

