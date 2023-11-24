Local Salvation Army volunteers believe ‘family’ is the reason

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For every charity that gives out free meals on Thanksgiving, there are people who choose to spend the day with strangers, serving those in need.

The dining hall at the Salvation Army is like any other dining room, it’s a space to give thanks. More than a hundred plates were served on Thanksgiving to those in need. Just like any other home-cooked meal, the food came from family.

“It’s bigger than you, bigger than me, it’s family,” said LaToya Waddell, a volunteer with the Salvation Army.

The plates are all served with love.

“I’m gonna tell you a secret, I’m not the cook in the family, but I can sure feed somebody with something else that’s prepared,” said Donna Moody, a volunteer with the Salvation Army.

Moody and roughly 10 other volunteers served over 100 people from the community.

“It’s funny, all the other volunteers today, it’s our first time volunteering with the Salvation Army, and we’ve all had suffered some type of loss this year,” said Tina Tanner, a volunteer with the Salvation Army.

The losses each volunteer feels are what brought them in to wear the red aprons.

“No matter where I was, without my mom being there, it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving, and so it was a way that I could honor her,” said Tanner.

Moody said: “This was my first year that I am without my husband.”

The crew of volunteers were strangers at the start of the day but became an unlikely family by the end of their shift.

“We just all connected,” said Waddell. “This is my Thanksgiving. I’m giving back and giving thanks.”

Tanner added: “Not quite sure how thankful I was earlier today, but now I’m so thankful for the love.”

