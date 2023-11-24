Submit Photos/Videos
Local football players and coaches celebrate Thanksgiving(WRDW)
By Daniel Booth
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The News 12 sports team spoke with many of our local football teams.

We asked what they’re thankful for and what’s something they can’t have Thanksgiving without.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

Interviewees include:

  • Swainsboro Tigers Head Coach Scott Roberts
  • Swainsboro Tigers Senior Demello Jones
  • Swainsboro Tigers Senior Kason Palmer
  • Swainsboro Tigers Senior Jerrod Steward
  • Thomson Bulldogs Head Coach Michael Youngblood
  • Thomson Bulldogs Senior Jamere Roberts
  • Thomson Bulldogs Senior Storm Hunt
  • Blackville-Hilda Fighting Hawks Head Coach Kevin Jones
  • Blackville-Hilda Fighting Hawks Senior Tamari Daniels
  • Blackville-Hilda Fighting Hawks Junior Jaquel Holman
  • Wagener-Salley War Eagles Head Coach Willie Fox
  • Wagener-Salley War Eagles Senior Brandon Pontoon

