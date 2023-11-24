Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials.(Family of Avery Davis)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) reported a child died after being shot during a hunting incident in a Midlands County.

A family member confirmed with WIS News 10 that 6-year-old Avery Davis died following the Friday morning incident that happened near Whisperwood Road in Orangeburg County near the Calhoun County border line.

Officials released the following statement regarding the accident:

At this time, details are limited, however, SCDNR personnel said that based on an investigation, the shooting was accidental but did not expand on how it happened. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not confirmed Davis’ identity.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
8 die in Ga. Thanksgiving crashes, including 5 in 1 wreck
An assortment of gift cards
FBI officials in Georgia warn of holiday gift card scams
Crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23, and victims were possibly trapped at the...
Deputy injured in Martinez multi-car crash; 1 driver arrested
Aiken crime
Victim ID’d in early morning Thanksgiving shooting in Aiken
Xzavious Wicker
1 dead, 27-year-old suspect arrested after shooting in Sandersville

Latest News

Augusta crime
Lethal holiday: Augusta shooting brings death toll to 3
Watch: Under the Lights | Week 15 highlights
Swainsboro wins state quarterfinals against Elbert County
Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores