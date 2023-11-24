Edgefield federal prison inmate dies; cause pending

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate at the federal prison in Edgefield died at the beginning of this month.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Friday that Federal Correctional Institution Edgefield inmate William Kyle Humphreys passed away on Nov. 1.

Due to the agency’s privacy standards, it wouldn’t provide further information about the death.

However, Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett said it wasn’t a violent death and might have been medical-related. However, he said the official cause of death was pending.

