Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Edgefield federal prison inmate dies; cause pending

Federal Correctional Institution Edgefield
Federal Correctional Institution Edgefield(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate at the federal prison in Edgefield died at the beginning of this month.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Friday that Federal Correctional Institution Edgefield inmate William Kyle Humphreys passed away on Nov. 1.

MORE | FBI officials in Georgia warn of holiday gift card scams

Due to the agency’s privacy standards, it wouldn’t provide further information about the death.

However, Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett said it wasn’t a violent death and might have been medical-related. However, he said the official cause of death was pending.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23, and victims were possibly trapped at the...
NEW DETAILS: Deputy injured in Martinez multi-car crash
Cher
Cher stars in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade just before finale
Aiken crime
Early morning Thanksgiving shooting leaves 1 dead in Aiken
Kimberly Barnes
Grovetown Middle School teacher arrested on S.C. warrant
Police say more than 100 rounds were fired into a home in Decatur overnight, injuring four...
More than 100 rounds fired into Ga. home, injuring 4 people

Latest News

Shoppers got up early for deals when Academy Sports + Outdoors opened at 5 a.m. on Black Friday...
Some in CSRA still pull all-nighters for Black Friday deals
Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner, Augusta, Ga.
Making a difference: ‘It’s bigger than you, bigger than me’
Georgia State Patrol
8 die in Ga. Thanksgiving crashes, including 5 in 1 wreck
Crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23, and victims were possibly trapped at the...
NEW DETAILS: Deputy injured in Martinez multi-car crash
Rosalynn Carter
President to attend Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service in Georgia