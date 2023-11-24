Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Black Friday, expect a chilly start with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and the opportunity for an isolated shower possible throughout the day but chances are very low. Staying cloudy throughout our Friday and into the morning Saturday, partly cloudy sky conditions will return later Saturday afternoon!

Rain comes back into play late Sunday lasting into the early morning hours Monday! Temperatures will warm back up into the middle 60s Monday before dropping off into the 30s overnight. The rest of next week looking to stay dry with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. We could see a few night get below freezing next week, keep it here for updates!

