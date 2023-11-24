Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying cool and dry through the weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Black Friday, expect a chilly start with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and the opportunity for an isolated shower possible throughout the day but chances are very low. Staying cloudy throughout our Friday and into the morning Saturday, partly cloudy sky conditions will return later Saturday afternoon!

Rain comes back into play late Sunday lasting into the early morning hours Monday! Temperatures will warm back up into the middle 60s Monday before dropping off into the 30s overnight. The rest of next week looking to stay dry with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. We could see a few night get below freezing next week, keep it here for updates!

