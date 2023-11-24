Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today and Saturday. Highs will stay at or below average in the upper 50s to low 60s across the CSRA.

Rain returns Sunday afternoon, but most of the rain will pass by the in the southern counties.

Temperatures will warm back up into the middle 60s Monday before dropping off into the 30s overnight. The rest of next week looking to stay dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

We could see a few nights get below freezing next week, keep it here for updates!

