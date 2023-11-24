Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Cooler than average into the weekend. Chilly mornings in the 30s and 40s. Few showers possible Sunday PM.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today and Saturday. Highs will stay at or below average in the upper 50s to low 60s across the CSRA.

Rain returns Sunday afternoon, but most of the rain will pass by the in the southern counties.

Temperatures will warm back up into the middle 60s Monday before dropping off into the 30s overnight. The rest of next week looking to stay dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

We could see a few nights get below freezing next week, keep it here for updates!

