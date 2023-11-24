Submit Photos/Videos
8 die in Ga. Thanksgiving crashes, including 5 in 1 wreck

If you’re hitting the road for Thanksgiving, about 50 million Americans are expected to be doing the same thing.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. - Thanksgiving Day was a lethal one across Georgia, with eight traffic deaths – including five in one accident.

On Thursday morning, the Georgia State Patrol worked a fatality in Perry, Henry County police worked a fatality on I-75 North in McDonough, and Columbus police also worked a fatality.

The multi-fatality crash happened Thursday afternoon on Georgia Highway 111 in Colquitt County.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Troopers said a pickup struck a nine-occupant van head-on Five of the van’s nine occupants were killed and four were flown to hospitals.

The occupant of the pickup was severely injured, too.

The deadly wrecks happened during a peak travel time of the year.

About 50 million Americans planned to travel by road for Thanksgiving, including 1.5 million Georgians, making it the busiest Thanksgiving travel period since before the pandemic.

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol are on the roads to help deal with the surge in traffic.

“You’re going to see a tremendous amount more violations than you’d normally see on a regular day,” Sgt. Rodney Rozier said.

