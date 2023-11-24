Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead, 1 wanted in morning Sandersville shooting

Xzavious Wicker, 27
Xzavious Wicker, 27(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sandersville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Highway 15.

At 1:30 a.m., the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sandersville Police responded to the 478 Loft Event Center in reference to a shooting.

According to officials, it is believed a fight occurred inside the event center. The individuals involved exited the event center into the parking lot after the fight.

Shots were fired in the parking lot, resulting in the death of a victim, according to the police department.

MORE | Victim ID’d in early morning Thanksgiving shooting in Aiken

Around 5:30 p.m., the Sandersville Police Department identified a man wanted in connection to the shooting.

Xzavious Wicker, 27, is wanted for charges including felony murder, aggravated assault, malice murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Wicker is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to assist the Sandersville Police Department in the investigation.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911.

