Why holiday volunteers reach out: ‘It’s always good to give back’

Tables and chairs lined Monument Street off of Broad Street, there to serve hundreds of people on Thanksgiving.
Tables and chairs lined Monument Street off of Broad Street, there to serve hundreds of people on Thanksgiving.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Nick Viland
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tables and chairs lined Monument Street off of Broad Street to serve hundreds of people on Thanksgiving.

Cafe 209, Peacing It Together Inc. and Mack Lander LLC joined forces to bring back Feast in the Street.

“You always want to remember that these are humans and it’s always good to give back to your community,” said co-organizer Melvin Parker.

THANKSGIVING COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12:

He hopes the good deeds go to others, like volunteers who stepped up to make this event possible.

“They are the spark that started because and I love them. I just love how they do everything and for the community,” said Stanley Mack, one of the volunteers.

Volunteers served food and gave out resource bags with toiletries and other resources.

“It just means a great deal to us as a community to give back. You know, we’re seconds away from being homeless,” said Parker.

With lending a helping hand on Thanksgiving, it makes the holiday even more special for those involved.

“I’m thankful for life, for my family, and I’m just thankful for this community that we were all able to pull together to be able to help someone in need,” he said.

Today they served 300-400 people total.

Feast in the Streets wrapped up at 1 p.m., but other free Thanksgiving meals were just getting started.

What else is planned today

Thanksgiving dinner at Fort Eisenhower Conference Center will include turkey, ham and all the fixings. It will be $30 for adults, $15 for kids, and free for kids 3 and under. To make a reservation, go to the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s website.

  • Nov. 23 -1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Heart to Heart Prescription Assistance Foundation and Special Events by Shelia, LLC. will host a Thanksgiving Day dinner and community event. Care packages will be given out to include clothing, toiletries and more. The event will be held at 1647 Gordon Highway. To learn more go to the foundation’s website.

  • Nov. 23 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Salvation Army of Augusta is pleased to extend a warm invitation to the media and the entire community for a Thanksgiving dinner at the Center of Hope on Nov. 23. The holiday meal will begin with serving shelter clients, ensuring that those in need have a special Thanksgiving meal. At 5:30 pm, doors will open to anyone in the community who wishes to share in the spirit of Thanksgiving with a delicious dinner. The Thanksgiving dinner will be generously provided by TBONZ.

  • Nov. 23 - 5:30 p.m.

