Visit this gingerbread village at Augusta Museum of History

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Holiday magic comes to life in “miniature” form at the Augusta Museum of History.

We got an up-close look on Wednesday at some sweet designs on display at the “Holiday Gingerbread Village.”

All of the gingerbread houses are based on historic buildings and local landmarks in the region.

They’re brought to life by local artists and bakers.

Visitors can vote for their favorite gingerbread house and bid on their favorites through a silent auction.

You can check out the village on Sunday.

