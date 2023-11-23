Troopers: One person killed in Orangeburg Co. crash
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Wednesday.
The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on US 301 at Carriage Hill Road when a 2003 Honda that was traveling north on the highway collided with a 2014 Mazda that was traveling south, troopers say.
They say the driver of the Mazda was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to a hospital for injuries. One of the occupants of the Honda died while the other was taken to a hospital for injuries.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
