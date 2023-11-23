Thanksgiving travel: What CSRA drivers, fliers need to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re hitting the road between Wednesday and Sunday, about 50 million Americans are expected to be doing the same thing.

That will include 1.5 million Georgians, and it could mean crowded roads across the country on what AAA anticipates will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period since before the pandemic.

“Most folks are going to be hitting the road. We see at least an almost 2% increase from last year with folks hitting the road,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokesperson in Georgia.

Officials said there is a major difference in prices this year:

As of Thanksgiving Day, the national average price of gas is $3.27 per gallon, down from $3.60 a year ago.

In Georgia, the average price is $2.80, down from $3.08 a year ago, while the price in Augusta is $2.72, down from $3.04 a year ago.

In South Carolina, the average Thanksgiving price is $2.92, down from $3.19 a year ago, while in Aiken and Edgefield counties, the price is $2.82, down from $3.26 a year ago.

THANKSGIVING COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12:

It’s a busy long weekend for law enforcement, which won’t just be posted up along the side of the road this year.

“We’re going to be out in full force,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. William Bennett.

That also means in the skies.

Over the Thanksgiving travel period, pilots from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will be flying overhead and radioing troopers if they see drivers below who could be putting themselves and others in danger.

WHEN TO DRIVE:

For those driving to their destinations the day of Thanksgiving, AAA anticipates roads will likely be the clearest before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

“Spot some people that are speeding or distracted drivers or aggressive drivers,” Bennett said.

Trooper Brittany Glover said: “We just want you to have a safe holiday season. We want everybody to get to their destination safely.”

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol will be out, as well, to deal with the surge in traffic.

“You’re going to see a tremendous amount more violations than you’d normally see on a regular day,” Sgt. Rodney Rozier said.

“We see increased speeds during this time. Things as simple as following too closely on the Interstate,” Capt. Christopher Rodewolt said.

Troopers stress that you stay aware of others driving, too.

“The most important thing you can do is watch out for the other driver, right? You cannot predict what somebody else is going to do,” Rodewolt said.

LANE CLOSURES:

To accommodate the expected increase in holiday traffic, the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend lanes closures on Georgia interstates, major state routes and roads near major shopping centers, malls or districts from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Sunday. South Carolina will do the same thing on roughly the same schedule.

While most Thanksgiving travelers will be driving, a record number will be flying.

That may be because fares are cheaper this year, averaging $268 per ticket, down 14% from a year ago, according to the travel site Hopper.

The Transportation Security Administration screened roughly 2.6 million passengers on Tuesday and expected to screen 2.7 million passengers on Wednesday. Sunday will draw the largest crowds with an estimated 2.9 million passengers, which would narrowly eclipse a record set on June 30.

A lot of fliers, including most from Augusta, will pass through Atlanta’s airport – the world’s busiest.

Atlanta airport officials are expecting 3.6 million passengers to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the Thanksgiving travel period, which ends Nov. 28.

Wednesday morning saw major crowds. In fact, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport set a record; more than 32,000 people went through security checkpoints by 8 a.m., marking their busiest morning ever.

By the evening, however, things quieted down significantly.

“I’m surprised,” said David Price, who was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “Found a parking spot within five minutes. I was like, ‘OK. What’s going on? Is it a trick?’”

Rance Nix was traveling into Atlanta from New York.

He said after a hectic travel day this time last year, he was glad this year was easier, since he was surprising his parents.

“Hey, I’m here!” he said. “I’m ready to eat some food!”

FLYING WITH FOOD:

If you’re flying for Thanksgiving, only solid foods can fly with you in the cabin. Anything that can be poured, spread, sprayed or pumped should be checked.

Key findings from GasBuddy’s 2023 Thanksgiving travel survey:

19% of respondents said they chose not to travel this year because inflation made fitting travel into their budget difficult.

46% ranked gas prices as the most important factor when choosing a pitstop, compared to convenience/location, which was most important last year.

Over half of respondents, 55% said they will be using a cash-back or loyalty program to save money on gas when they fill up.

Most plan to begin their trip Wednesday or Thursday and leave between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Of those choosing to take a road trip this year, 92% said they also traveled by car for Thanksgiving last year.

39% of Americans said they are more interested in owning an electric vehicle than last year.

Of those more interested in owning an EV, 18- to 29-year-olds saw the most interest at 44%

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.