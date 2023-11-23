Submit Photos/Videos
Thanksgiving shooting leaves 1 dead in Aiken

Aiken crime
Aiken crime(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An early morning Thanksgiving shooting claimed a life in Aiken.

At about 1:49 a.m., Thursday, the victim was found with at least one gunshot wound to the body in the driver seat of a Toyota Camry that had crashed into a tree on Park Avenue at Fairfield Street in Aiken.

MORE | More than 100 shots fired into Ga. home, injuring 4 people

The victim was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where they were pronounced deceased from their injuries and will be autopsied in Newberry.

The victim’s name will be released after positive identification and family notification.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken Department of Public Safety are continuing with the investigation.

