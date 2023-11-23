Swainsboro Tigers roar their way to state quarterfinals

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Having the opportunity to practice during Thanksgiving week is a sign of a high school football team’s ability to have success when it matters most.

It’s also an opportunity for those teams to reflect on and cherish the moment because not everybody makes it this far.

“I think at this time everybody has to be playing their best brand of football. Everything in the past doesn’t matter anymore. This is where teams have to be the best and play the best,” said Demello Jones, senior corner back.

For the third year in a row, the Swainsboro Tigers have advanced to at least the state quarterfinals, giving them the chance to put the work in and have fun on Thanksgiving.

Jerrod Steward, senior linebacker, said: “We faced a lot of adversity and we learned to never give up, and play through every snap of the ball game, until the end.”

After starting out the season 8-0, the mighty, mighty Tigers lost their last two games of the regular season ending their shot at the region title and drawing a lower playoff seed because of it.

Kason Palmer, senior center, said: “We figured out that we weren’t the team we thought we were. Everybody thought we were unbeatable, and it happened twice in a row. So now, it can’t happen anymore.”

The Tigers say they’re learning from their past mistakes. So, they keep their dreams of going back to state alive.

Head Coach Scott Roberts said: “The playoffs are different. Everything’s magnified, turnovers are magnified, and our creating those turnovers last year really gave us a great opportunity. Once we had a three-score lead with 10 minutes left in the game, it was about protecting the football and making sure that we took care of business and finished the game off. It’s not about style points anymore. It’s about just finishing it off and winning.”

The state quarterfinal showdown between Swainsboro and Elbert County is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m.

